The fate of Ipswich Town has been wildly altered by two very significant events in the club's history with Gamechanger 20 taking control of the club and Kieran McKenna being appointed as manager - but one has had a much more direct impact than the other.

Even if you were to ask the relatively-new owners of Town, they would probably heap the praise for Ipswich's meteoric rise up the English footballing pyramid on their Northern Irish coach, and he would probably do the opposite, as is his nature, batting off the compliments that naturally come with a double promotion in your first two full seasons as a manager.

McKenna has achieved what few have by winning back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League, but it hasn't been done in a way that has left people feeling uneasy about how they did it.

If they'd come in and basically paid their way to the top, there wouldn't be quite so much adulation heading their way from almost everyone in the country, other than Norwich City and Leeds United fans.

Don't get it wrong, they have had a decent budget to work with, but nothing at all that reflects the size of the reported wealth that Gamechanger 20 have at their fingertips.

How Ipswich Town's owners made their money and what is their net worth?

In April 2021, the group bought Town from former owner Marcus Evans for £40 million. They then went and pretty much wiped the club's debts, which came to £100 million. That first act alone was enough to have them be liked by the club's fanbase, because of how disliked Evans was.

Gamechanger 20 itself is owned by another organisation, known as ORG. They are an American investment fund who, according to EADT: "manage funds on behalf of large US pension pot - the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System - and who own 90% of Gamechanger 20 Ltd."

Some of ORG's board members - Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer - had prior experience in football with Arizona-based club Phoenix Rising FC.

When the takeover was announced, the chief investment officer of the Arizona Trust, Mark Steed, posted: "God have mercy on League One, because we won’t. COYB!!!"

After being asked by an Ipswich fan just how deep the new owners' pockets were, after the former owner hinted that they were quite deep, Steed said: "Our fund is $13 billion and we’re holding $700m in cash," as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

That works out at around £10.8 billion. The only team in the Championship with a higher net worth is Queens Park Rangers, with a reported combined wealth of £12.8 billion, as per the Sunderland Echo.

How Ipswich Town are planning to spend their money

Not only do they have very rich owners, but Ipswich are also going to get a big cash injection from being in the Premier League next season.

The lowest amount of money earned by one team from the league's TV rights deal in the 22/23 campaign was £91.7 million, as per the Daily Mail. That is going to be a massive boost to them, both on and off the pitch.

On it, the club's chief executive Mark Ashton has said that he would love to bring star loanee Omari Hutchinson back to the club next season. He was dazzling in the back-half of the 23/24 campaign, and he scored Ipswich's final goal of the season, to make absolutely sure that they were going up.

Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf is also a name that has been linked with a move to Portman Road, as well as Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The club have also laid out plans to invest in their training facilities, starting with a £1.5 million investment into new training pitches, and then renovations of buildings and other things at the sight.