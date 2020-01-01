Ipswich Town chief Lee O’Neill issues honest transfer admission

Ipswich Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has revealed that he isn’t ruling out the possibility of the club making a number of moves during the January transfer window.

The Tractor Boys, who are currently fourth in the League One standings, have experienced a worrying dip in form in recent months after initially making a positive start to the 2019/20 campaign under the guidance of manager Paul Lambert.

Since beating Rochdale in the third-tier at the start of November, Ipswich have only managed to pick up three points from a possible 21 on offer which has resulted in them losing ground on their promotion rivals.

Given that the Tractor Boys’ goal for the season is to secure an immediate return to the Championship later this year, it could be argued that Lambert needs to strengthen his squad this month in order to have the best chance of achieving success at Portman Road.

O’Neill has suggested that whilst Ipswich will be looking to loan out some of their younger players in January, they could also potentially add some fresh faces to their current roster.

Speaking to the club’s official website, O’Neill said: “We are always looking out there to see what areas we could strengthen the squad.

“We have a big squad though and a healthy squad.

“We’ve got Freddie Sears back and Teddy Bishop is on his way back so they will add quality to what we have already.

“Kane [Vincent-Young] will return in time as well.

“Any players that we would be interested in have got to be better than what we have here already.

“One area that we will be concentrating on over the next month is getting some of our young players out on loan if possible as part of their education.”

The Verdict

Whilst there is no doubting that Ipswich’s current squad is brimming with talent, Lambert could potentially take the club to new heights if he adds some real quality during the transfer window.

Therefore, the Scotsman may find it beneficial to swoop for players who have a proven track-record in League One.

If Lambert can transform Ipswich’s fortunes over the coming weeks by using the window to his advantage, the club could end up achieving their goal of promotion in May.