Highlights Omari Hutchinson credits Kieran McKenna for helping him improve and develop his pressing game at Ipswich Town.

Hutchinson has become one of the best pressers in the team and has implemented elements from players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah into his own game.

Hutchinson's goal against Southampton was crucial in the promotion race, and he hopes to earn a regular starting spot to impress Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Omari Hutchinson has opened up on his relationship with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

The forward is currently on loan with the Tractor Boys from Chelsea for the current campaign.

The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances in the Championship so far this season, with the Suffolk outfit competing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Only five of those appearances have come as starts, with the youngster contributing one goal and one assist in the league from 574 minutes played.

Hutchinson has set himself a target of 10 goals and 10 assists for Ipswich this campaign, as the club targets back-to-back promotions.

What is Omari Hutchinson’s relationship with Kieran McKenna like?

Hutchinson credited McKenna with playing a huge role in helping him improve since making the switch to Ipswich.

He also outlined what attribute the 37-year-old highlighted as a key reason for bringing him to the club last summer.

“The coach watched me when I was with Chelsea Under-21s and saw that I could be good at pressing,” said Hutchinson, via The Athletic.

“But I didn’t really do it as much as I should. He said, ‘I’m going to need that from you if you are going to play for me in the Championship’.

“I have improved on it a lot.

“I’ve been watching clips of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, too; how they press off the ball. I have implemented that into my game and become really good at it.

“The coach has told me that I am now one of the best pressers he has seen, so that has become one of my attributes.

“I am making it a strength.

“You need to be able to read the game.

“So when the ball is on the other side of the pitch, get across, try and predict what is going to happen next.

“If the opposition make a mistake, be in a good position to pounce.

“So instead of me staying on the halfway line or, say, having to run 70 yards to help my right-back, I’m just 20 yards away.

“Things like that.

“I am starting to enjoy it.

“I win the ball back a lot.

“To where I want to go, I have to do it.

“If it is good enough for Salah and Mane, it has to be good enough for me, too.”

Where are Ipswich Town in the Championship table?

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table, level with league leaders Leicester City.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Next up for McKenna’s side is a trip to face promotion rivals West Brom on 25 November.

How important is Omari Hutchinson to Ipswich Town?

Hutchinson has played in all but one of the team’s league games so far this season.

While competition for places is quite fierce in McKenna’s attack, the Chelsea youngster has proven he is more than capable of helping their promotion push.

He scored his first senior goal in 1-0 win over rivals Southampton, which could prove a very important goal come the end of the season, with nine points currently separating the sides.

Once Ipswich come back from the break, Hutchinson will be hoping to break into the starting lineup on a more consistent basis in order to impress Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.