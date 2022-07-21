Ipswich Town not considering transfer bid for 25-year-old

Ipswich Town will have a busy offseason this summer, with Kieran McKenna keen to ensure he leads his team back into the Championship.

After taking the helm, the Tractor Boys soared in League One but couldn’t quite break into the play-off picture. Now though, they will want to try and climb even higher in the 2022/23 campaign.

That involves signing some players and sorting the team out and one name that had been mentioned as a potential target is that of David Bates, who currently plays for Aberdeen.

However, according to TWTD, the player won’t be coming to Ipswich anytime soon.

That’s because the club don’t seem to have an interest in bringing him to Portman Road according to the report and instead, it leaves Derby and Bristol City open to try and pursue moves of their own for the 25-year-old.

He was a regular in Scotland last time out, managing a total of 32 league games for Aberdeen and even producing two goals despite playing as a centre-back.

It has put him on the radar of a number of clubs during this summer window and it did appear as though Ipswich held an interest in bringing the player to England and League One. However, they won’t be pursuing a deal for the defender and instead, will be looking elsewhere to try and bring in centre-back reinforcements.

There seems to still be interest from two other EFL sides though – so the 25-year-old could still be playing in England next season even without the Tractor Boys signing the player.

The Verdict

David Bates could be a solid signing for Ipswich if they were interested in him, with the defender proving that he can be excellent with Aberdeen.

He was a regular in the top flight of Scottish football in the last campaign, so a move to League One could make him perform even better. With the side chasing a promotion as well, the addition of the 25-year-old could make them even more sturdy at the back and ensure they are certain promotion contenders.

However, a deal doesn’t look like it will be happening, which is a shame for the Tractor Boys as he might have been a decent option for the club as part of their backline. They’ll likely move onto other centre-back targets though, so their defence will surely be bolstered.

The player though has earned a chance in England, having spent the entirety of his career without playing in the country and having to play in Scotland and even in Belgium.