Ipswich Town news round-up: Ward makes play-off vow, opportunity for quartet, Parrott praised

Ipswich Town are still in with a good chance of making the play-offs come the end of the campaign, with Paul Cook’s side currently sitting just two points off the top six at the time of writing.

However a run of three games without a win has somewhat soured proceedings and as a result the Tractor Boys will be desperate to get back on track at home to lowly Bristol Rovers on Friday.

Cook is slowly implementing his favoured possession style but has seen his side show a real lack of cutting edge in front of goal lately, a factor which surely needs to be addressed if he is to achieve his goal of promotion.

In the meantime, we have gathered up all the latest news and goings on at Portman Road to provide you with a round-up as the week gets underway.

Ward makes play-off vow

Town defender Stephen Ward has told the East Anglian Daily Times that he and his teammates have to keep believing that they can make the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

With Ipswich sitting just two points off, their objective is still within reach, however they need to start picking up wins after going three games without a victory.

Speaking to EADT, Ward had this to say:

“We have to still believe we can get into these play-offs because it’s so close.

“We have a run of games where we believe we can pick up some valuable points and stay in the race.

“Most importantly, you see it every season that teams finish strong and go into the play-offs on good form. That’s what we need to do.”

The Tractor Boys still have five of the bottom six in League One to play and as a result of this could well pick up some much needed wins.

Opportunity for quartet

A quartet of David Cornell, Oli Hawkins, Tristan Nydam and Armando Dobra are all set to be in action for the club’s under-23 side this afternoon as they seek to impress Cook.

The youth side face Charlton Athletic away with the aforementioned first team players all being pitted in from the start against the Addicks.

Speaking to TWTD at the weekend, the Ipswich Town boss was quick to emphasise that this was a good opportunity for the players to impress him and the club’s wide management team:

“There’s an under-23s game at Charlton on Monday, we’ll be very strong,” he said.

“Myself and Gary (Roberts), we’ll all be there watching the lads, it’s an opportunity to impress.”

All four players have been used sparingly by the club this term and would surely relish the chance to be involved in the season run in.

Parrott praised

Ward has also looked to heap praise on the shoulders of his fellow Irishman Troy Parrott during an interview with OTB Sports, with the striker having joined the club on loan a few months ago.

Having struggled at Millwall earlier in the campaign, Parrott was recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur before being loaned out to Portman Road for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking about his teammate and countryman, Ward had this to say of the youngster:

“Obviously with Troy Parrott at Ipswich Town at the minute with myself. He looks a real real talent. [He has a] real appetite for the game and an eye for goal. His work ethic is unbelievable.

“From what I’ve seen he’s a really talented player. Really nice guy. Very down to earth. He’s come in to Ipswich and everyone really gets on with him.

“He has a really good eye for goal and has been unfortunate not to score more than he has for us.”

The teenager has scored one goal so far for the East Anglian outfit, however it is worth noting that he has been used in a more withdrawn role under Cook, often operating as a support striker in some instances.