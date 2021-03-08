Ipswich Town news round-up: Sheffield Wednesday ace eyed, takeover update emerges, changes planned

The Paul Cook era got underway at the weekend for Ipswich Town as the Tractor Boys fell to a 3-1 defeat away at fellow play-off chasers Gillingham in what was a reality check for some players.

That defeat in Kent leaves the East Anglian side outside of the top six by two points ahead of tomorrow’s tough home game against promotion-chasing Lincoln City, meaning that the squad faces a big fight to hit their target of a play-off place with under 20 league games left to play.

Cook has quickly implemented his attacking style of play, with Town enjoying the vast majority of possession, however the away side could only muster one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, underlining one of the key chinks in their armour at present.

There has been a lot going on around Portman Road in more recent times and as a result we have put together a round up of all the latest news surrounding the club.

Sheffield Wednesday ace eyed

According to Football Insider, Ipswich are said to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass this summer.

The former Rangers player previously played under Cook during the pair’s time at Wigan Athletic and the newly installed Town boss is said to be eyeing a reunion with the player.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done for the versatile frontman, with it yet to be determined as to which division both Wednesday and Ipswich will be playing in next season.

Takeover update emerges

As reported by the Suffolk News, a takeover of the club could well be progressing, with research carried out by Paul Munnings, commercial property associate at Ipswich-based solicitors Prettys, suggesting that something could be in the pipeline.

Munnings had this to say on his findings:

“Priority searches have been lodged through HM Land Registry by a national law firm in favour of their client Gamechanger 20 Limited regarding three parcels of land – the club’s Playford Road and Bent Lane training centres on the outskirts of Ipswich which are owned by Marcus Evans Group.

“A priority search is typically only carried out in the immediate days before an exchange of contracts so this is likely to mean that a conditional contract for the takeover of the club is already in place.

“The fact that the searches remain on the register at the time of writing suggests a deal has likely been agreed or is imminent and may be announced by the English Football League in the coming days.”

This would appear to suggest that there was a lot more meaning behind the departure of Lambert and subsequent appointment of Cook, with Brett M Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer said to be the investors behind a potential deal.

Changes planned for Lincoln City

Cook has also admitted recently that he will look to make changes to the side which fell to defeat at Gillingham as the Tractor Boys look to manage the squad’s collective fitness ahead of a hectic fixture schedule over the coming months.

Speaking earlier to the East Anglian Daily Times about Tuesday’s upcoming game, the former Portsmouth boss was quick to state the following:

“We’ve come through Saturday with no adverse reactions. Physically, we’re okay. Mentally, we’re okay as we are physical.

“As you’ll see tomorrow night, the team will change. A lad will be involved that probably wasn’t even in the 18 on Saturday”

From these comments it is clear that the new manager is keen to experiment with his side as he bids to find the right system to suit a squad which has ballooned this season to 29 first team players.