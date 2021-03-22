Ipswich Town news round-up: Paul Cook slams players, player set to move, Kane Vincent-Young latest

Ipswich Town missed the chance to move back into the play-off places as they were beaten by fellow top-six hopefuls Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The manner of the defeat will have concerned Paul Cook, as his side didn’t do enough to warrant the points despite taking the lead. Even though it was a setback, the Tractor Boys are only two points away from the final play-off place, so they still have a lot to play for.

For Cook, all his focus will be on the weekend trip to former club Wigan, and here we provide you with all the latest news from Portman Road ahead of the game…

Cook critical after Pompey loss

Speaking after the defeat on the south coast, Cook didn’t pull any punches as he questioned the character of some of the players.

“It’s my job at the minute to find out about the players and the character of the players. That won’t be us going forward. We’ll make sure we have men and character in the team, something that’s just a little bit lacking at the minute.”

With the new boss still searching for the right formula moving forward, it’s clear that individuals are playing for their future as he gears up for a busy summer, regardless of what division the club are in.

Youngster set for loan switch

Whilst the transfer window is shut for Ipswich, non-league clubs can still do business and it appears that King’s Lynn are close to agreeing a deal for Ipswich’s Elkan Baggott.

The young defender has featured for the first-team in the EFL Trophy this season, but he is way down the pecking order. Therefore, moving to get competitive football in the National League seems as though it’s a good move all round.

Kane Vincent-Young makes comeback

Perhaps the only positive from the defeat at Fratton Park was the return of Vincent-Young.

The full-back has had terrible luck with injuries since he arrived at the club, and the late substitute appearance was his first outing this season.

Clearly, he will have to be managed carefully, but having the quality 25-year-old back is a major boost for Ipswich and Cook.