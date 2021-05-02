Ipswich Town news round-up: Norwood makes transfer admission, recruitment claim made, Cook comments

Ipswich Town will once again be spending at least one more season in League One in the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, with the Tractor Boys having blown their chances of making the play-offs this term.

It is set to be a summer of big change at Portman Road, with Paul Cook having vowed in recent weeks to overhaul the current squad in order to align it more with his expansive and attacking style of play, whilst there have also been changes in the boardroom, with Mark Ashton having come in as the new CEO from Bristol City.

In the meantime, the Tractor Boys will be looking to finish the campaign up with two wins after seeing off Swindon Town 2-1 on Saturday, with Shrewsbury and Fleetwood Town being their opponents in the final two games of the season.

Ipswich Town quiz: Does Portman Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Portman Road hold more than Hillsborough? Yes No

Here, we take a look at all the latest news from in and around Portman Road in our round-up…

Norwood makes transfer admission

Ipswich striker James Norwood has told TWTD that he isn’t phased by the prospect of seeing a summer overhaul of players at the club in a few months time.

With several of his teammates out of contract and seemingly facing uncertain futures at the League One club, the frontman was quick to provide his thoughts on players potentially departing:

“Football’s always changing, people in, people out every season.

“I don’t think we’ve really had that here, they don’t tend to lose a lot of players because people are signed up to long-term deals.

“But that’s football, that’s all I’ve ever known, one-year and two-year contracts. So for me it’s nothing different, you’ve got to work hard every season. One, to keep your starting spot and, two, to stay at the club.”

The striker himself is currently under contract with Town until the summer of 2022 and has nine goals to his name this term at the time of writing.

Recruitment claim made

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to seemingly confirm that the club will soon be bringing in another member of staff.

Questioned about news relating to the club, Nixon quickly stated the following in response to one fan:

New member of staff incoming … https://t.co/NLsBESZe62 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2021

As previously mentioned in this article, the club is currently undergoing mass changes on and off the field and as a result new arrivals in the boardroom are appearing to be likely.

Cook’s comments on youth team success

Cook was full of praise for the club’s youth team after they saw off Sheffield United 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, with the Town boss telling TWTD that it was one of the best games he’s seen in a long time.

Speaking about the game which took place at Portman Road on Friday night, the manager stated the following:

“Probably one of the best games of football I’ve watched for a long, long time, it had everything.

“The emotions Adz [Atay], the staff and the players went through. Both teams, by the way, Sheffield United were a credit to their club and Ipswich were obviously a credit to ours.

“To see the players give everything they’ve got and there was no end of quality on the pitch as well. And the celebrations in the dressing room were brilliant for the young lads. They can look forward to an exciting semi-final.”

The young Tractor Boys are now set to face Liverpool in the semi-finals in yet another home tie as they bid to reach the final.