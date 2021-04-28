Ipswich Town news round-up: Jordan Rhodes transfer news, Off-field update emerges, Norris makes Paul Cook claim

Ipswich Town’s hopes of finishing in the top-six in League One hang by a thread, with the Tractor Boys well adrift of their promotion-chasing rivals.

Paul Cook’s side are currently sat 12th in the third-tier standings, and find themselves seven points adrift, with just three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Tractor Boys are winless in their last six matches, which has seen them fall away from their rivals in League One, with it seeming likely that they’ll be condemned to yet another season in England’s third-tier.

They shared the spoils with relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon in their most recent match, in a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Ipswich are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Swindon Town at the County Ground, in a match that Cook’s side will be expected to win, with the Robins already being relegated into League Two.

We take a look at the latest Ipswich Town news coming out of Portman Road, as they prepare for a crucial three matches, that will make or break their season.

Ipswich set sights on signing Championship forward

It has recently been revealed exclusively to Football League World that Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes.

The Scotsman is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and it seems likely that he’ll be heading for the Hillsborough exit door, especially if the Owls are to be relegated into League One.

Huddersfield Town are believed to be the frontrunners to land his signature still, although it’ll be interesting to see whether Ipswich push ahead with their interest in the experienced forward.

Former Ipswich player makes Paul Cook claim

Speaking in a recent interview with Football League World, former Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has thrown his backing behind Paul Cook, after a slow start to life in charge at Portman Road.

Norris admitted that the club need to back him, and give him more time to work with players that he wants with the League One side.

“I think there’ll be an understanding that he’s come in at a difficult time. It’s not his team – I think if he had started a bit better there would be no question that he just needs a bit more time and to do it his way.

“He’s not been there that long, he’s having to deal with what he’s got and at the minute he’s got a lot of probably unhappy players or players that are not going to be there, so he’s got to try and manage getting them to want to play as well as the way he wants to do it, so I think you’ve got to give him another season.

“But at least you’ve got to back him – the club overall have backed managers (before the change of ownership this month), it’s just they’ve never bought the right players in the or right management in. But I think he’s got to be backed and he’s got to be given a bit more time.”

Ipswich Town make shirt sponsor announcement

The Tractor Boys have recently confirmed that their current shirt sponsorship deal with The Rank Group Plc will be concluded at the end of this year’s campaign.

They announced their shirt sponsorship deal with Rank back in January 2018, but it will not be renewed, with the club releasing a statement that a new shirt sponsor will be announced ahead of the 2021/22 season.