Ipswich Town news round-up: Downes absence confirmed, Cook pulls no punches, Rivals to have new boss for weekend clash

Paul Cook has endured a mixed start to life as Ipswich Town boss, with the performance in the 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town last night one that will concern the manager.

Nevertheless, the Tractor Boys are still in the mix for promotion, as they sit just one point and one place outside the play-off places.

Attention for the ex-Wigan chief will quickly have turned to the weekend game against Portsmouth, in what is a huge game for both clubs.

Here we provide you with an update of all the news coming out of Portman Road in the build-up to the fixture…

Flynn Downes set for six weeks out

There was bad news for Cook when it was revealed by the East Anglian Daily Times that Downes would be out for the next six weeks.

The midfielder was forced off in the win over Plymouth at the weekend, and it will have been hugely frustrating for the player considering he has had injury troubles all season.

He will now face a battle to feature again in the current campaign.

Cook critical of players after Fleetwood defeat

The manner of the loss last night certainly angered Cook, who joked that the cleaners have a chance of playing this weekend in his post-match press conference.

In fairness, Cook didn’t want to dwell on the negativity from last night, but he made his point by showing his unhappiness with the group.

The end result is likely to be a much-changed XI at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Danny Cowley could be in charge against Ipswich

Finally, the fixture in three days time is expected to be Danny Cowley’s first as Portsmouth boss.

The former Lincoln manager is in talks with Pompey over succeeding Kenny Jackett, and a deal is thought to be close.

So, it could be a tough challenge facing Cook and Ipswich as they head to the south coast.