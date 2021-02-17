Ipswich Town news round-up: Another poor result, Lambert responds to critics, Referee controversy

Ipswich Town have had a miserable season so far, with the team currently in mid-table when they had been hoping to compete for automatic promotion.

In fairness, it should be said that with games in hand on many of their rivals, a top six finish can’t be completely ruled out, although recent performances suggest it’s not going to happen.

As a result, the pressure is starting to seriously increase on boss Paul Lambert, with fans recently protesting at the training ground, and former striker Darren Bent leading calls for ‘change’ in the media.

So, the Tractor Boys are something of a crisis club right now, and here we give you a round-up of the latest news from Portman Road.

Points dropped in drab draw

Firstly, we’ll start with the football on the pitch. An uninspiring 0-0 draw against Northampton last night was not the result the Suffolk side wanted, but they can have few complaints after a poor performance.

That leaves Ipswich four points away from the play-off places, and it increased the pressure on the boss.

Lambert vows to stick it out

Despite the calls for him to go following this poor run, boss Paul Lambert has made it clear that he won’t be walking away when speaking to TalkSPORT today.

With owner Marcus Evans giving the Scotsman a show of support just last month, and the team still technically capable of finishing in the top six, it seems highly unlikely that any change will be made soon, much to the dismay of many fans.

Boss wants ref investigated

A remarkable incident took place in the game last night, as referee Darren Drysdale appealed to square up and press his head into Alan Judge, after the midfielder tried to win a late penalty.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media, and it has been revealed that Lambert has been in touch with Mike Jones, who is head of referees at the EFL, over the incident.