Ipswich Town were promoted to the Championship following a 6-0 win over Exeter City at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys will be looking to win the League One title this weekend as they make the trip to face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium and they will be crowned champions if they can better Plymouth Argyle's result at Port Vale, while victory will also see them reach the 100-point mark.

Kieran McKenna's side are now 18 games unbeaten and have won 13 of their last 14 games, scoring 43 and conceding just two during that run.

As attention turns to life back in the second tier, we take a look at some of the latest news from Portman Road.

George Hirst on his Ipswich Town future

Striker George Hirst was one of a number of January signings which proved to be a game-changer for the Tractor Boys' season.

Hirst has scored seven goals and registered two assists in 22 appearances for the club following his arrival from Leicester City, forming a prolific partnership with the likes of Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin.

Hirst's long-term future remains uncertain, particularly with his parent club fighting against relegation in the Premier League, and he refused to be drawn on a potential permanent move to Portman Road.

When asked about Ipswich fans chanting for him to be signed permanently, Hirst told the East Anglian Daily Times: "That's always a nice feeling. It means you're doing something right!

"But that (his future) is a question for another day, I think.

"I've absolutely loved being here and playing at Portman Road. If that is to continue then great.

"I'm loving being here. This is without a doubt the most I've enjoyed my football.

"The boys, the staff, the fans, absolutely everybody involved with the club from top to bottom have made me feel so welcome and at home.

"I haven't heard from Leicester, but I'm cheering them on every second I get because they're going through a tough spell at the moment.

"Right now I'm just enjoying the moment. Let's see what happens next."

Kieran McKenna's Premier League ambition

McKenna revealed after his side won promotion that the club's long-term target is to reach the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have been linked with an ambitious move for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong this summer with the club reportedly set to back McKenna with a significant budget in the window.

"Look, the club is very ambitious. I’m very ambitious. I’m sure the players are very ambitious," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"There’s no doubt about it, in the summer we’ll be looking at every which way we can improve the club and keep building this momentum we’ve got.

"This is a club with a fine heritage at the top of English football. It’s a clear goal to get it back there. You never know how long it’s going to take, but there’s no doubt we want to climb back up that pyramid.

"It will be another big challenge but will be one we’re going to all throw ourselves into.

"This is a wonderful day we'll always remember. We have to cherish it.

"No doubt about it though, we'll be looking to create more good memories in the future."

Are Ipswich the best team in League One?

Pundit George Elek claimed the Tractor Boys are one of the best teams to have played in League One.

McKenna's side have been in relentless form in recent months and have scored more goals than any other team in the EFL this campaign.

"To be sitting on 97 points, 99 goals with a game to go is an incredible achievement and I've got to be careful what I say here because I know a lot of people are very weathered to the idea that whoever is top of the league are clearly the best team," Elek said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"But in my mind, Ipswich Town are the best team in League One since we have been doing this podcast - without question - even if they finish second."