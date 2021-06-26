Ipswich Town near transfer breakthrough as move for hometown boy gathers pace

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal to sign Macauley Bonne, according to reports from TWTD.co.uk.

The Queens Park Rangers striker is reportedly set to agree a loan move to Portman Road as he goes in search of more first team opportunities.

The Tractorboys were first linked with a move for the player last month with question marks arising over his future under Mark Warburton after a difficult first season in West London.

Bonne made 35 appearances for QPR over the course of the campaign, scoring three goals despite starting just nine matches in that time.

With Charlie Austin completing a permanent move to Loftus Road it means that the 25-year-old could have limited opportunities next term, meaning that a move could be on the cards.

Bonne is a familiar face at Portman Road after being born in Ipswich and coming through the youth set-up with the club before moving on to Norwich City and then Colchester United.

After four years with Colchester he moved on to join Leyton Orient and then Charlton Athletic before heading to QPR last summer following the Addicks’ relegation from the Championship to League One.

The verdict

This could be a really good move.

Macauley Bonne is a very talented player but has struggled to make the desired impact at QPR due to the quality of his positional rivals.

In Ipswich Town the player has a real opportunity to kick on in a team who will be challenging for promotion from League One – something that Bonne can certainly help with.

If a move goes through then he could be a big player for the Tractorboys – a club who he holds dear to his heart.