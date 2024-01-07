Highlights Ipswich Town need to recruit new players in the January transfer window, especially a striker due to an injury to their star striker, George Hirst.

Former Ipswich striker Kieffer Moore is a potential target as he has proven himself as a top goalscorer in the Championship.

Signing Moore would not only strengthen Ipswich but also prevent a promotion rival, like Leeds, from improving their squad.

Ipswich Town have had an unbelievable start in their first season back in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys were promoted back to the second tier last season after four years away, finishing in second place in League One with 98 points, scoring 101 goals along the way.

Now in their first season back, they sit in the same position they finished last season, second, ten points behind league leaders Leicester City. However, their lead over third and fourth is not as big. Leeds United, who are in fourth position, are currently only seven points behind Ipswich, whilst Southampton, who are third, are only three points behind.

Saints look destined to catch up to Ipswich, with former Norwich City man Russell Martin currently leading his side on an 18-game unbeaten run.

Ipswich need to recruit this January

With that being said, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna will need to bolster his squad in the January transfer window if they are to maintain their place in the automatic promotion places.

One position Ipswich need to add is at striker. After confirming the signing of Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton to add some creativity in midfield, the Tractor Boys now need to recruit someone who can finish the chances he will create.

The need for a striker has become more desperate due to the injury to star striker George Hirst - who suffered a hamstring injury against his former club Leicester at the end of December, which is set to keep him out until the end of the season.

Ipswich do have other options upfront in Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson - but neither have set the world alight so far this season.

Kieffer Moore could be ideal for Ipswich

One player who Ipswich have been linked with bringing in is former striker Kieffer Moore.

The reported £40k-a-week-star is out of favour at current club Bournemouth in the Premier League under Cherries boss Andoni Iraola. According to The Sun, Ipswich, along with Leeds, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Sunderland, are all interested in taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

Moore has been a clinical player in previous seasons in the Championship. His last full season in the second tier without injury saw him produce 20 goals for former club Cardiff City.

Championship top scorers 20/21 (inc. play-offs, as per WhoScored.com) Player Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Ivan Toney 48 4,132 33 10 Adam Armstrong 40 3,469 28 5 Teemu Pukki 41 3,452 26 4 Kieffer Moore 42 3,421 20 1 Lucas Joao 39 3,079 19 7

Not only is Moore a top goalscorer, he has become more of a well-rounded striker, compared to when he was last at Ipswich.

In his first spell at Portman Road, Moore failed to score in 11 games for the club after joining from Forest Green in January 2017. He would only be with Ipswich for a year after he was sold to Barnsley in January 2018, following an impressive first half of the 17/18 season on loan at Rotherham United.

Moore is now a very capable striker at Championship level. He can lead the line for Ipswich and add a different dimension to their attack. He can play as a pressing forward with great stamina, whilst he is also a prolific striker when it comes to using his body, with brilliant heading ability.

Not only should Ipswich bring him back for their own sake, but with Leeds also linked, signing Moore would then also stop the direct improvement of a promotion rival, who are chasing them for an automatic promotion spot which Ipswich currently hold.