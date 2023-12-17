Highlights Ipswich Town's rise has been extraordinary, and head coach Kieran McKenna's work has been noticed.

The team's success has been driven by the players they already had, rather than new additions.

Ipswich cannot afford to lose key players Leif Davis and Sam Morsy, as they are crucial to their current success.

Ipswich Town's rise over the past season-and-a-half has been nothing short of extraordinary, with the work of head coach Kieran McKenna being noticed by many in the footballing world.

Four-and-a-half years ago, the Tractor Boys were relegated to League One and went three straight seasons without even getting in the third tier play-offs, but they stormed their way to promotion in 2022-23, smashing the 100-goal barrier in the process.

Additions were made in the summer by Town but it is mainly the players they already had in League One that are currently starring, and they look on course for a return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

The January transfer window is fast approaching though, and it gives an opportunity for the Suffolk side to not only try and bolster their squad, but it also gives the chance for potential vultures to swoop.

Let's take a look at TWO transfer scenarios though that Ipswich simply cannot afford to happen going into the start of 2024.

Succumbing to Premier League interest in Leif Davis

There has been so many stars among the Ipswich squad since they started to tear other teams apart from the start of last season onwards, and one player who joined at the perfect time was Leif Davis.

Having played just 12 times on loan from Leeds United at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship the season prior, Davis took the chance to move on from Elland Road permanently, but it was a surprise to see him drop into League One.

Nevertheless, the defender made the move to Portman Road for a fee in excess of £1 million, which was a big price to pay for a third tier club - especially for a left-back.

However, the 23-year-old has already repaid that and then some with his performances, notching 14 assists on the way to Ipswich's promotion last season and after 20 Championship outings, he had nine more to add to his tally.

Clearly, McKenna's system suits Davis down to the ground, and it was always likely that due to his potential and current ability, Premier League clubs would soon be linked.

West Ham United are believed to be strong admirers of Davis but could look towards the summer for a potential transfer and not January, but there's always the likelihood that clubs will still be making enquiries due to his form - he cannot be for sale though with Ipswich on the cusp of something special.

Let Sam Morsy go even if a new contract isn't agreed

There are plenty of players on the books of Ipswich that will see their contracts expire in the summer as of now - namely the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Christian Walton and Massimo Luongo.

Perhaps the most important individual among that group though is Sam Morsy, who is the club's leader on the pitch and he is influential in the way that Ipswich operate.

The Egypt international does all the dirty work in the engine room and can even chip in with a goal or assist, and his work often goes unheralded with the plaudits going to the regular goalscorers or assisters.

Sam Morsy's Ipswich Town League Stats (As Of December 14, 2023) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 2021-22 League One 34 3 5 11 0 2022-23 League One 44 4 6 12 0 2023-24 Championship 20 2 2 9 0

Morsy is now 32 years of age, but he's still showing that he's very much at the peak of his powers - it is a surprise therefore that no new contract has been agreed just yet.

Several clubs from Saudi Arabia though were thought to be interested over the summer, and given Morsy's Arabian roots it was a link that somewhat made sense.

Should that interest return next month though, Ipswich can simply not afford to lose someone that is the glue of the starting 11, so even if a new contract is not signed and sealed before January, offers should not be entertained - nothing is stopping Morsy from signing a pre-contract deal overseas though for next season at this point.