Manchester United are arguably the biggest club in the country, and due to this have plenty of players and managers that filter down the English leagues.

In the EFL, there are an abundance of players who had never quite made it at the club, struggling to break into the first team after graduation from the academy. Examples of this are the likes of Matty James, James Chester and Ben Amos.

In recent years more young managers have been given a chance too, with the likes of Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick being poached from the coaching staff at Old Trafford.

These connections that the staff will have in particular though, can help when signing a Manchester United player that is in demand.

This could be the case with Will Fish.

Fish starring in Scotland

Fish is a 21-year-old centre-back, who has come through the academy at Manchester United.

He made his debut on the last day of the 20/21 season against Wolves, coming on as a late substitute for Daniel James.

The 21/22 season saw Fish’s first loan move away from the club to gain experience playing regular first-team football. He joined Stockport County, then in the National League.

However, his appearances were far from regular, as he made just two appearances and was subsequently recalled halfway through the season.

The next season in the 22/23 campaign, he then joined Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. He excelled, making 21 appearances and becoming a regular in the scone half of the season for Hibs.

He helped them finish in fifth place, qualifying for the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League.

After a successful season, he rejoined Hibe again, joining for the season on loan once again. He has been a key player for Hibs at the back, starting every league game so far this season.

Will Fish's Hibernian 23/24 stats (league apps, as of 26/02/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 26 Minutes played 2336 Touches 1754 Tackles won % 60.6% Duels won % 63.6% Aerial duels won % 70.8% Interceptions 36 Recoveries 112

Manchester United connection gives Carrick and McKenna edge

Fish’s performances north of the border have caught the attention of clubs in England.

It was reported by HITC that Fish has attracted interest from Premier League side Sheffield United and a whole host of Championship clubs.

Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are all said to be interested in bringing Fish in in the summer.

Sheffield United are looking very likely to be relegated from the Premier League, so if they come down to the Championship they will be favourites to come straight back up.

Due to this, Fish may favour joining the Blades. But what might give Ipswich and Middlesbrough a better chance of signing Fish in the summer is their Manchester United links.

As previously mentioned McKenna and Carrick were both coaches at Old Trafford before leaving to take up the current managerial roles in the Championship.

United may feel they can trust McKenna and Carrick more to give Fish the desired playing time, as they have a better relationship with both managers.

Both managers are also proven to give young players a chance and let them flourish, with Carrick having Hayden Hackney at Boro and McKenna having Leif Davis at Ipswich.

Overall, Ipswich and Boro’s connection with United will surely give them an edge in the transfer battle for what is a very highly-rated defender.