Even if Ipswich Town manage to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League in the final Championship stretch, they may still have one eye on the play-offs for the potential to raid one of their fellow second-tier contenders.

Young defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, on loan at Southampton from Manchester City, has had an incredible season in the centre of defence for the Saints, and they will surely be keen to keep hold of the player if they can.

However, the south coast club have faltered in recent weeks and their promotion hopes look in danger. If their fears are realised, it could cost them Harwood-Bellis.

Conversely, the Tractor Boys are in a strong position to gain an automatic place in the Premier League and they may look to use Southampton's plight to their advantage.

The 22-year-old has settled in well at St Mary's Stadium and his consistent performances make it clear that he is very comfortable at that level, despite his young age.

Picking up 38 starts in the heart of the Saints defence this season shows how vital he has become, and the club would surely like to hold onto the youngster if possible.

Harwood-Bellis himself has expressed a strong desire to stay at the club beyond his temporary deal, but on one condition: that the club returns to the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis's league loan history, as per Transfermarkt Team (Season) League Apps Goals Assists Southampton (23/24) Championship 38 2 3 Burnley (22/23) Championship 32 1 2 Stoke City (21/22) Championship 22 0 1 Anderlecht (21/22) Jupiler Pro League 16 0 2 Blackburn Rovers (20/21) Championship 19 0 0

This sentiment is also echoed in his loan, as Southampton rising to the top flight would activate a clause in the deal that would allow Saints the opportunity to sign the England U21 for £20million in the upcoming transfer window.

Southampton have come to rely on Harwood-Bellis, so failure to win promotion could prove costly on two fronts.

He should be on the move this summer regardless

Contracted to City until the summer of 2025, in a deal signed last summer to protect his value once this stage was reached, this summer appears to represent the perfect junction for Harwood-Bellis to leave the Etihad in search of consistent, first-team, top-level football.

The short length of the extension appears to suggest this was the intention anyway, but the prospects of the young defender unseating established talents such as Ruben Dias appears unlikely at this early stage of his career.

Having settled into the rhythm of regular football and becoming a key member of a senior squad, Harwood-Bellis will not want to take a step back into academy football or being a squad player at City, which could be detrimental to his development and all the work he has done this season.

Despite that, he is clear about his need for Premier League football, so if Southampton cannot satisfy that demand, Ipswich could prove to be the answer, provided they themselves achieve promotion.

If the Tractor Boys go up and Southampton crack in the play-offs, then it could put Ipswich in prime position to hijack the deal.

Harwood-Bellis would bolster the squad ahead of a tough season

Having only been promoted from League One last season, a sudden jump to the Premier League would likely be the toughest test Ipswich have faced in a long time.

They are also currently light on defenders, with just a few recognised centre-backs and an oversubscription of full-backs, so they will need to reinforce their backline for what is likely to be a season spent defending more than attacking.

If Southampton do not get promoted, Ipswich are unlikely to be the only team interested in Harwood-Bellis's services, but one advantage they will have is the offer of guaranteed first-team minutes in the Premier League, something which may not be on offer elsewhere and is clearly something of importance to the young defender.

The Tractor Boys will be watching the play-offs closely, even if their automatic promotion is confirmed, and should use their position to their advantage if it opens the door to signing Harwood-Bellis.