Ipswich Town midfielder attracting League Two interest ahead of summer window

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is attracting interest from League Two sides Leyton Orient and Tranmere Rovers, according to a report from TWTD.

It is understood that the midfielder is likely to leave the Blues either on a permanent or a temporary basis when the transfer window opens next month.

Orient and Tranmere will both be looking to strengthen their squads this summer as they aim to emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion in the fourth-tier.

Since making his debut for Ipswich in 2019, El Mizouni has struggled to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven.

The Blues sanctioned two loan moves to Cambridge United in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns whilst El Mizouni also joined Grimsby Town for a brief temporary stint last year.

The 21-year-old would have been hoping to feature regularly at senior level for the Tractor Boys last season following his return to the club.

However, due to the presence of Sam Morsy, Lee Evans and Tyreeq Bakinson, El Mizouni was limited to just five appearances in the third-tier.

When you consider that Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is likely to add to his squad this summer, there is a chance that El Mizouni could fall further down the pecking order to Portman Road if he stays at the club.

QUIZ

The Verdict

With Orient and Tranmere both keeping tabs on El Mizouni, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the midfielder.

Although his current contract is set to run until 2024, El Mizouni could potentially be sold by Ipswich for a respectable fee this summer if they are indeed willing to cut ties with him.

In order to prevent his career from stalling, it could be argued that the midfielder ought to be actively seeking an exit from the club.

By joining a team in a lower division who are willing to play him week-in, week-out, El Mizouni may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Ipswich meanwhile may not necessarily miss El Mizouni next season if they are able to nail their transfer recruitment over the coming months.