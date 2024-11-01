Middlesbrough are unlikely to make a move to recruit current loanee George Edmundson permanently from Ipswich Town in January.

This is according to a report from Boro News, who have also revealed that the central defender is unlikely to feature in Michael Carrick's long-term plans.

It always seemed possible that Edmundson was going to leave Portman Road during the summer window, with the likes of Cameron Burgess, Luke Woolfenden and Axel Tuanzebe all ahead of him in the pecking order for much of last season.

With players ahead of him in the pecking order, he was limited to 10 league appearances last season and the Tractor Boys' promotion to the Premier League allowed them to make further investments in their centre-back department.

Jacob Greaves and Dara O'Shea both made the move to Suffolk during the summer window and with both joining permanently, it appears unlikely that his long-term future lies at Portman Road.

Tuanzebe has often played at full-back and the likes of Greaves and O'Shea could potentially leave if Ipswich are relegated back to the Championship at the end of the season.

But the chances of Boro loanee Edmundson forcing his way back into the Tractor Boys' plans appear slim - and his loan spell at the Riverside could be crucial for him in his likely quest to put himself in the shop window.

Edmundson has featured fairly heavily on Teesside - and is appearing much more frequently at Boro than he did at Ipswich last term.

George Edmundson's league appearances record (2023/24 + 2024/25) Season Team League appearances League games played (team) 2023/24 Ipswich Town 10 46 2024/25 Middlesbrough 8 12 (Statistics correct as of November 1st, 2024)

Considering he only joined during the latter stages of August, when the season had already started, that's an impressive record and Carrick clearly has faith in the defender despite his lack of game time at Portman Road last term.

Middlesbrough's stance on George Edmundson emerges

Edmundson has played fairly well for Boro during his time at the Riverside so far.

Despite this, Boro News have reported that they are unlikely to sign him during the January window, and will wait until the summer before making a final decision on his future.

Even at that point, it's reportedly unlikely that the player will have a long-term future on Teesside, and may be behind quite a few others in the pecking order if he makes the permanent move to Carrick's side.

The report hasn't ruled out a potential U-turn by Boro in the future, but at this stage, it looks as though the centre-back won't be linking up with his current loan side on a permanent basis.

Related "He made some costly mistakes" - Leyton Orient recruit singled out for negative impact FLW has been speaking with our Leyton Orient fan pundit to discuss one player who's performances have been a surprise, for good or bad...

Middlesbrough spell remains vital for George Edmundson

Edmundson still has time to change Boro's mind with some excellent, consistent performances.

Performing fairly well already, he needs to continue to be a real asset and help his team to keep as many clean sheets as possible.

Even if the Teesside outfit aren't prepared to sign him, his time at the Riverside should give him the chance to play regularly.

That will allow him to put himself in the shop window, which can only be a good thing, considering he isn't likely to be a key player at Ipswich next term.

Right now, the centre-back just needs to focus on what's happening on the pitch, not his future. He will be hoping to perform well again tomorrow, as Boro face Coventry City.