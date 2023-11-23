Ipswich Town do not have eyes on just establishing themselves back in the Sky Bet Championship. There is a growing belief that Kieran McKenna can lead them into the Premier League.

Last season we saw Ipswich involved in an epic three-way automatic promotion race in League One, with Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday going toe-to-toe with the Tractor Boys for a place back in the Championship.

All three sides ended the season with more than 95 points, with Ipswich runners-up to Plymouth after 46 games.

It's no surprise, then, that McKenna's side are a popular pick for live broadcast this season.

Where to watch the Championship

Once again, Sky Sports have the broadcast rights for the EFL in 2023/24. As per their official press release in May 2023, they will retain those rights until the end of the 2028/29 season at least.

They said: "EFL clubs have unanimously approved a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports worth £935m over a five-year period with over 1,000 matches to be broadcast each season – a record number of games for any club football agreement.

"Running from season 2024/25 to season 2028/29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast exclusively across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices."

Highlights of all EFL fixtures are available on ITV.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Ipswich Town TV fixtures selected by Sky Sports

Sky Sports have selected their feature games for the remainder of 2023 now.

McKenna's side are set for live broadcast on Saturday 25th November as they travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom (17:30).

Later in the week, on Wednesday 29th November, Ipswich are on TV against Millwall at Portman Road (20:00).

Moving into December, there are four straight games where Ipswich are the feature game on TV, including a trio of games against Norwich City, Leeds United and Leicester City either side of Christmas, which really catch the eye.

Watford v Ipswich Town - Tuesday 12th December (19:45)

(19:45) Ipswich Town v Norwich City - Saturday 16th December (12:30)

(12:30) Leeds United v Ipswich Town - Saturday 23rd December (12:30)

(12:30) Ipswich Town v Leicester City - Saturday 26th December (19:45)

Ipswich Town on Sky Sports' Red Button

There is additional TV broadcast for midweek Championship fixtures even if they aren't selected as Sky Sports' featured games.

However, Ipswich's two midweek games against Millwall and Watford before Christmas are set to be the featured game - the latter on Sky Sports Arena, whilst Sunderland v Leeds United is on Sky Sports Football.

Ipswich Town upcoming TV games Fixture Date Kick-Off Time West Brom v Ipswich Town 25/11/23 17:30 Ipswich Town v Millwall 29/11/23 20:00 Watford v Ipswich Town 12/12/23 19:45 Ipswich Town v Norwich City 16/12/23 12:30 Leeds United v Ipswich Town 23/12/23 12:30 Ipswich Town v Leicester City 26/12/23 19:45

Where to watch Ipswich Town abroad

TownTV - Ipswich's in-house streaming service - offers international broadcast of all Championship fixtures.

The EFL's ruling states: "All Championship matches can be streamed by Clubs internationally, except for any games selected for international broadcast.

"Sky Bet Championship matches selected for international broadcast during Championship midweeks can still be streamed internationally, apart from in the following territories: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, South Sudan, Tunisia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, USA, Turkey, Netherlands, Iceland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Andorra, Monaco, Clipperton, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Madagascar, Martinique, Mauritius, Mayotte, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, La Reunion, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Wallis and Futuna."