Ipswich Town managerial update emerges on Neil Harris and other candidates

Former Cardiff City and Millwall boss Neil Harris has formally applied for the Ipswich Town managerial vacancy, according to TWTD.

The 44-year-old’s interest in the vacancy was reported by the East Anglian Daily Times yesterday, with the outlet stating the Tractor Boys were actively considering a move for his services after sacking previous boss Paul Cook.

This dismissal came after a poor recent run of games under his stewardship, winning his last league game in charge at Portman Road but being knocked out of the EFL Trophy by Arsenal’s Under-23s at the start of the month and only being able to secure a 0-0 draw against League Two strugglers Barrow.

For a side that invested heavily in their playing staff in the summer, rebuilding their squad completely and signing a whopping 19 players in total, 54-year-old Cook was unable to gain any form of consistency and they would have been expecting to do a lot better.

In the end, the inconsistency and expectations cost him his job with the Suffolk-based outfit tipped to compete for promotion from the third tier this season with the calibre of players they have at their disposal, with the likes of Conor Chaplin, Tom Carroll and Sam Morsy all dropping down from the Championship.

Harris could be the man to try and guide them back there after their relegation in 2019, having won League One promotion with Millwall in 2017 before moving on to Cardiff City just over two years later.

However, TWTD believes none of Alex Neil, Neil Lennon, Tony Mowbray, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Michael Appleton, Lee Johnson and Liam Manning are likely to take the reins at Portman Road.

The Verdict:

Some of the names on the list of those currently not in contention for the job aren’t exactly surprising.

Mowbray may have links to Ipswich, but he’s currently flying at the top end of the Championship with Blackburn and it would be a major shock if he was to leave that project behind to drop down a tier and take on a midtable side, even with the Tractor Boys’ potential.

Similar applies to Frank Lampard having managed Premier League giants Chelsea. After that experience at Stamford Bridge, he will be keen to remain in the top flight and arguably deserves to after taking Championship side Derby County to the play-off final in 2019.

But Harris could be a decent appointment if he can replicate what he did at Millwall in Suffolk. Considering how much investment there was in the summer, he may be expected to win promotion at the first time of asking but this will be a tough task with the third-tier outfit stuttering in midtable.

He will also need to carefully deal with those that would be expecting to get in the starting lineup every week but aren’t because of the strength in depth they have, so managing the mental part of his players as well as physical will be vital.