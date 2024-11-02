Two of Sunderland's former stars are currently jostling to make an impact with their respective Premier League teams.

Having both made a lasting impact at the Stadium of Light, Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo are now fighting for their places with Ipswich Town and Manchester United.

With the first round of the FA Cup taking place this weekend, Sunderland's 2023 tie with Fulham provides a timely reminder of why the duo have made it to the top flight.

Clarke and Diallo caught the eye at Craven Cottage

Sunderland's FA Cup fourth round tie with Fulham in 2023 was a thrilling contest between two majestic sides.

While Fulham were enjoying their first season back in the Premier League, the Black Cats were undergoing a renaissance with Tony Mowbray on their return to the Championship. For the Sunderland players, the tie represented an opportunity to impress on a grand stage.

Under Mowbray, the team played a neat brand of free-flowing attacking football, which allowed the likes of Clarke and Diallo to express themselves.

Indeed, Clarke put the Wearsiders ahead after drawing a mistake from the labouring Issa Diop, showing his finesse in front of goal.

The open nature of the game allowed the away side to display their talent on the break, with Diallo and Patrick Roberts forming a menacing double act down the right-hand side.

Clarke and Diallo were two of several Sunderland players who put on a show for any onlookers, and it would be no surprise if Ipswich and Man United were watching on with great interest.

Although the Wearsiders were unable to see out their 1-0 lead, they proved that they could stand toe to toe with the big boys. Intriguingly, a 15-year-old Chris Rigg came close to making the headlines but had his winner ruled out for offside.

Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo's 2022/23 Championship statistics compared - per SofaScore Statistics Jack Clarke Amad Diallo Appearances 45 37 Goals 9 13 Assists 11 3 Team of the week 5 4

Fulham performances could have generated Ipswich and Man United interest

Almost two years have passed since the Black Cats' tie with Fulham and both Clarke and Diallo are now plying their trade with Premier League sides.

Unsurprisingly, the Wearsiders were unable to keep Diallo past his season-long loan; the winger dazzled during his time in the North East and earned the right to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

As for Clarke, he had to bide his time before securing a move to the top flight but is now a regular starter under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich.

While the pair are not guaranteed starters for their clubs, both have been given significant opportunities by their respective clubs and will be hoping to push on this season.

Even though Sunderland's FA Cup tie with Fulham was just one game, it could have gone some way to convincing Ipswich and United that the duo were ready for Premier League football.

In essence, the match was an audition to show that the Black Cats belonged in the big time and Clarke and Diallo were two of the players to pass with distinction.

Interestingly, Rigg and Anthony Patterson were two other players to make an impact during the game and both have been prowled by Premier League clubs this season, as per TBR Football.

Perhaps, in a years' time, it will be Sunderland playing in the top flight but it feels inevitable that at least one more of their stars will shine on the biggest stage next season.

Clarke and Diallo are a symptom of Sunderland's recent success, with the two battling it out in the Premier League with Ipswich and United.

During the club's 2023 FA Cup tie with Fulham, the pair put themselves in the shop window with their classy performances against top-flight opposition.

Such ties pave the way for talent and the Black Cats' current crop will be hoping to follow in their footsteps by achieving their Premier League dream.