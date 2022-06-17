Ipswich Town man still attracting interest from League Two pair

Leyton Orient and Tranmere Rovers are still weighing up a potential swoop for Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni, according to a report from TWTD.

It is understood that these two League Two sides have retained an interest in the 21-year-old after initially being linked with a move last month.

A separate report from TWTD suggested that Orient and Tranmere along with some other unnamed teams were keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation at Portman Road.

El Mizouni is set to be granted a temporary exit from Ipswich this summer in order to gain some more experience at senior level.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the midfielder only managed to make 12 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

Having previously been loaned out to Cambridge United and Grimsby Town, it will be interesting to see who wins the race for El Mizouni’s signature.

With his current set to run until 2024, the midfielder will be keen to make strides in terms of his development next season before returning to Ipswich.

The Blues have recently bolstered their squad by securing the services of two players.

Freddie Ladapo sealed a move to Ipswich last month whilst the League One outfit signed Dominic Ball on a free transfer at the start of June.

The Verdict

With Orient and Tranmere still registering an interest in El Mizouni, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if both clubs step up their pursuits by entering negotiations with Ipswich.

It could be argued that Blues manager Kieran McKenna is making the right call regarding the midfielder’s immediate future.

Set to be able to turn to the likes of Ball, Lee Evans and Sam Morsy for inspiration in this particular position next season, keeping El Mizouni at Portman Road would stunt his growth as he is unlikely to feature week-in, week-out for Ipswich.

By sending El Mizouni on loan to a team who are willing to provide with a sufficient amount of game-time, Ipswich will give the midfielder the chance to improve as a player.