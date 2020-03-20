Ipswich Town man speaks out on recent EFL decision

Ipswich Town forward Freddie Sears has backed the decision to finish the current campaign after it was confirmed the season will be ‘extended indefinitely’.

The ongoing Coronavirus crisis has put a stop to English football until April 30 at the earliest and it’s a situation that is going to be monitored in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the season will resume then and there is always the prospect of playing behind closed doors.

And, speaking to the Tractor Boys official site, Sears revealed whilst playing in front of no fans would be far from ideal, it is vital that the current season is played to a finish.

“We have to respect the people in charge and I’m sure they are looking at all the alternatives. Playing behind closed doors has been mentioned. I don’t see that as the answer really.

“The only positive from playing behind closed doors, if it gets to that, is if it meant the season being completed.”

With ten games to play, Ipswich are currently seven points away from the play-offs and have lost their last four fixtures.

The verdict

It is good to get an insight from a current player and you can understand why he is desperate to finish the season.

You’d have to agree with what he says as well. Playing behind closed doors is what no one would want in an ideal world but everyone understands sacrifices will have to be made.

So, if that’s needed to finish the season then that’s what has to be done but it’s going to be a situation that changes a lot as we don’t know how bad things will get.

