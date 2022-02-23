Ipswich Town man speaks out on play-off prospects

Ipswich Town extended their unbeaten run last night after a 0-0 draw with Cheltenham and with the club now sat just four points off the play-off places, George Edmundson has revealed his thoughts on a promotion push to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys have been desperate to try and mount a promotion push this season and after dropping down the table under Paul Cook, it ultimately led to the club parting ways with the manager. Rather than go for an experienced League One head though, the side gambled on Kieran McKenna and it has paid off massively so far.

The side have now lost only two league games since the beginning of January and it has put them in with a chance of sealing a play-off spot again. Whilst the team are currently on the outside looking in, there aren’t many points separating them and Sunderland in sixth.

It means that it could be a very real possibility come the end of the season and speaking out about their chances after the Cheltenham result, George Edmundson told the East Anglian Daily Times: “Everyone knows the top six is where we wanted to be at the start of the season.

“We’ve got to take each game as it comes. It can feel like we’ve dropped two points but then we can go and win at the weekend.”

The Tractor Boys then have always had the top six in mind and it may be back in reach once again. Edmundson has done his part to help out along the way too, featuring in 29 league games and managing four goal contributions. If he can keep up his fine form – and the rest of his teammates can – then the top six could be on the cards for them.

The Verdict

Ipswich Town appointing Kieran McKenna as their next manager proved to be an inspired decision.

Gone are the weeks of dropped points and some stale performances under Paul Cook. Instead, the former Man United coach has come in and made the side play much more exciting and energetic football and it is winning them games too.

The side arguably look like one of the best in League One right now – and Ipswich fans will no doubt feel sick thinking about what might have been had the club had their new manager in charge since the beginning of the season. Where would they have been at this point in the campaign if they had him from the start?

All that won’t matter if they can land a play-off spot. There are plenty of teams vying for one but right now, there is no reason to think it would be anyone but the Tractor Boys who land one.