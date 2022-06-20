Ipswich Town man sets out clear personal aim for the upcoming campaign

Conor Chaplin has admitted that he is aiming to provide more assists for Ipswich Town compared to the previous term in the upcoming campaign.

Signed by the Blues last year from Barnsley, the 25-year-old would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the club’s starting eleven.

However, due to the fact that he was competing with the likes of Macauley Bonne, James Norwood and Bersant Celina for a place in the side, Chaplin was deployed as a substitute on 15 occasions in the third-tier.

During the 39 league games that he participated in, the attacker netted nine goals and chipped in with three assists for his team-mates.

Given that Ipswich are no longer able to call upon the services of the aforementioned trio, Chaplin will be keen to feature on a regular basis in their absence when the new term gets underway in July.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Chaplin has set out a clear personal target.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the former Tykes man said: “I set my targets usually a bit higher as a number nine but as an attacking midfielder, which I’ve been playing, then I can’t have any qualms about those numbers.

“Next year I definitely want more.

“I’ve had a couple of dry patches this year, which every player’s going to have, especially if you’re not a number nine, which I definitely want to improve on.

“I want to be in the box more, I want to have more shots in games, more crosses, more assists, definitely.

“That’s something that I’ll be looking to build on.”

The Verdict

Capable of playing in a host of positions, Chaplin could prove to be a valuable asset for Ipswich next season as they aim to push on under the guidance of manager Kieran McKenna.

Having been directly involved in 29 goals at this level during his career, the attacker will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for the Blues in the upcoming term.

By making a positive start to the season, Chaplin will boost his chances of featuring regularly for Ipswich as he will earn McKenna’s trust.

Providing that Ipswich are able to draft in some players in the coming weeks who have excelled at this level before, there is no reason why they cannot emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion.