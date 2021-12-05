Ipswich Town man sends somewhat surprising message following Paul Cook’s dismissal

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has praised Paul Cook after he was sacked by the Tractor Boys last night.

Gutted to see the gaffer go. We have a great relationship on and off the field. He was up against it for a multitude of reasons this season and I genuinely wish him the best in the future. — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) December 4, 2021

After a ridiculously busy summer, many neutrals had the Suffolk outfit as favourites for promotion, however they currently sit 11th in the League One table and seven points away from the play-off places.

Therefore, fans had been growing increasingly frustrated and it was announced last night, after a 0-0 draw with Barrow in the FA Cup, that Cook had gone.

Since then, many players have taken to social media to send a message to the former Wigan chief, including Norwood.

“Gutted to see the gaffer go. We have a great relationship on and off the field. He was up against it for a multitude of reasons this season and I genuinely wish him the best in the future.”

The former Tranmere man had been frozen out under Cook, so many initially thought these comments were sarcastic, but Norwood would go on to reiterate that he has no problem with the former manager in a further post.

The verdict

This was certainly a surprise to many fans as people imagined that Norwood had fallen out with Cook, which is why he has been left out of the squad.

But, that’s clearly not the case and the fact the striker still respects his old boss to tweet this shows Cook obviously handled the situation of leaving him out in the right manner, which deserves credit.

Now, like all the Ipswich players, Norwood will be looking for a fresh start under the new man as he looks to make a mark on the team this season.

