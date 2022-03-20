Ipswich Town man sends honest message following dramatic Oxford draw

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin couldn’t hide his disappointment as the side conceded a last-gasp equaliser against Oxford yesterday.

Gutting way to lose 2 points yday. Felt we all deserved +3, fans included. Unbelievable away following💙 We won’t give up that’s for sure. #itfc pic.twitter.com/RTG3nAE9mT — Conor Chaplin (@ConorChaplin10) March 20, 2022

Kieran McKenna’s side have been very good since the new boss arrived, but they have drawn too many games in recent weeks as they look to finish in the top six.

The latest of those came against the high-flying U’s, with a 95th minute effort from Luke McNally costing Ipswich after what had been another very impressive performance.

And, taking to Twitter, Chaplin admitted he was ‘gutted’ but he vowed to continue fighting for a play-off spot.

“Gutting way to lose 2 points yday. Felt we all deserved +3, fans included. Unbelievable away following💙 We won’t give up that’s for sure.”

The point means the Tractor Boys are six points away from sixth place with seven games to play in the remainder of the campaign.

The next fixture is a particularly big one as they welcome Plymouth to Portman Road, with the visitors in great form themselves after winning five games on the bounce.

The verdict

This was a real tough one for Ipswich to take as they were seconds away from what would’ve been a real statement win, whilst also pushing them closer to the play-off places.

But, they couldn’t defend well enough and they will see this as a real missed opportunity, particularly as they’ve drawn too often recently.

Nevertheless, they’re still playing to a high level, so Chaplin’s belief and refusal to give up is the right attitude and they will still feel they can reach the top six.

