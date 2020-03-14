Ipswich Town man sends clear message on future as contract situation remains unclear

Gwion Edwards has revealed he wants to stay at Ipswich Town as his contract runs down at Portman Road.

The winger is entering the final months of his deal at Portman Road, although the club do have an option to extend that by a further 12 months if they want.

However, there have been no talks about that just yet, but Edwards made it clear that he does want to stay if possible when speaking to twtd.co.uk.

“I’m settled here and would like to stay. My ambition is to play again in the Championship and I know the club want to get back there as soon as they can too.

“There hasn’t been any talk yet about it. We’ve just been concentrating on the games and we’ll deal with the contract situation nearer the time.”

Like most of his Tractor Boys teammates, Edwards has endured a mixed season for the club. He has featured in 27 games for Paul Lambert this season but he has weighed in with just two goals.

A disastrous run over the past few months has seen drop from automatic promotion contenders to 10th place.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see what happens with Edwards contract, although it would be a surprise if Ipswich didn’t trigger his extension as he has played a lot this season and has a lot to offer.

But, the recent run of form will have given Lambert real food for thought and there’s every chance the squad could see a major overhaul in the summer.

So, the wide man needs to play well in the coming weeks, like most of his teammates, as they look to get the team back on track.

