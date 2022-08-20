Ipswich Town man reveals main focus for loan move amid alternative transfer interest

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has revealed that game time was a key factor behind his loan move to Burton Albion, amid interest from a number of other clubs.

Having come through the youth ranks at Ipswich, the centre back has yet to establish himself at Portman Road, with the 22-year-old having made just five appearances for the Tractor Boys to date.

Instead, the centre back has enjoyed several spells out on loan elsewhere, in order to experience the game time required to benefit his career.

That is something that Ndaba, who recently signed a new three-year deal at Portman Road, is now set to do again this season, after it was confirmed on Friday that the defender has joined Ipswich’s League One rivals Burton on a season-long loan.

Now it seems that game time is a key priority for Ndaba during his time at Burton, who he has chosen to join despite opportunities to move to other clubs.

Speaking on Burton’s official website after confirming his move to the Pirelli Stadium, Ndaba said: “I’m delighted to be here, ready to go and I’m excited for the new challenge.

“The main thing is getting games and experience in this league. A few clubs were interested but when I spoke to the gaffer here, it just felt right.

“What he expects from a player and a person corresponds with me as a person – so as I say, I’m really excited for the challenge ahead!”

While Ipswich are currently top of the League One table, Burton sit bottom of the standings, with just one point from their four league games so far.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could prove to be a rather good move for Ndaba.

With the options Ipswich have got on their books at the minute, it would likely be hard for him to force his way into the first-team at Portman Road this season.

As a result, this move does make sense in terms of ensuring he continues to play regular football, and he will be doing so at the same level Ipswich are playing at, giving him the chance to show his worth to his parent club.

Indeed, given the fact there were other clubs interested in him, this could also prove to be a somewhat useful coup for Burton, meaning this move could end up working well for all involved.