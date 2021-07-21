Ipswich Town man poised to secure transfer to fellow League One promotion hopefuls

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is set to join Lincoln City on a permanent basis after he was made available for transfer.

The 25-year-old featured for Paul Cook’s side towards the end of the previous campaign but the boss decided ahead of the new season that Bishop wasn’t going to be part of his plans.

Therefore, a move has been on the cards for some time, with the likes of Portsmouth and MK Dons having been credited with an interest in the player in the past.

However, the East Anglian Daily Times have confirmed that the Imps are set to win the race for Bishop, with the deal thought to be at a very advanced stage.

Once the move does go through it will end the midfielder’s long association with Ipswich, as he had come through the ranks at Portman Road having initially joined the under eight team.

Bishop will be joining Michael Appleton’s side who will be hoping to push for promotion once again after they lost the play-off final to Blackpool last season.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move for all parties as Bishop is a player who needs regular minutes and he should be able to make an impact in League One if given a consistent run.

But, that wasn’t going to happen at Ipswich, with Cook bringing in his own players this summer as he looks to really put his own mark on the squad.

So, this is a good opportunity for Bishop and he should have qualities that allow him to thrive in Appleton’s stylish Lincoln team.

