Ipswich Town man makes transfer claim following Deadline Day decision

Ipswich Town winger Armando Dobra has told Col U TV that he didn’t want to leave the club on loan this summer after completing a temporary move to Colchester United.

The Albanian youth international completed his loan move to the Sky Bet League Two outfit on deadline day and will now be looking to make an impact whilst playing regularly at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Dobra has featured on 30 occasions for Ipswich’s first team since progressing through from the club’s youth academy, however with the Tractor Boys having brought in a host of new faces this summer, it was decided that a loan move would be best for his development at this stage.

Now the 20-year-old has had his say on the move, as he made the following admission to Col U TV recently:

“I was focused on staying at Ipswich and fighting for my shirt.

“But I spoke to the gaffer (Paul Cook) and he felt that it was best for me to go on loan and get games and that’s the most important thing for me.

“What I want to do here is get promotion with Colchester – that’s the aim for me.”

Dobra has already feature twice for the Ipswich this term and will now be looking to show his parent club what they are missing as he embarks on the first loan spell of his career.

The winger could feature for his new side for the first time this weekend as they play host to Sutton United.

The Verdict

This seems like the best logical next step for Dobra at a time when Ipswich have just supplemented their squad significantly during an unprecedented transfer window in East Anglia.

Colchester are looking to play football the right way this season and the youngster should fit in well to how the League Two side are looking to operate moving forwards.

In normal circumstances many people would’ve backed Dobra to feature regularly for Ipswich this season, however the signings of Kyle Edwards and Bersant Celina would’ve seen him slip down the pecking order under Cook.

The Town boss clearly has his best interests at heart, so it is now up to the player to show him what he can do on a regular basis at Colchester.