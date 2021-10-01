Ipswich Town man makes transfer admission

Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson has admitted to TWTD that he joined the club this summer because of their ambition to eventually reach the Premier League.

The 24-year-old centre back arrived at Portman Road for a sizeable fee from Rangers and has formed what is a new look Ipswich Town side which is looking to get promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Things haven’t got off to the best of starts for the defender and his teammates however and they currently sit well adrift in the early running for a top six place in League One after a pretty poor beginning to their campaign.

However the former Derby County man has been quick to stress exactly why he chose to join Paul Cook’s Ipswich revolution this summer, as he stated the following recently:

“Like the club, I am also ambitious and the aim is to get promoted to the Championship as soon as we can. But that won’t be a case of ambition achieved.

“Whatever league you are in you should want to go higher and that would obviously mean the Premier League. That’s where we want to be.”

Edmundson has played a part in four games for the club so far this season and has one goal to his name already.

The big defender put pen to paper on a four year deal at Portman Road upon signing for the Tractor Boys this summer.

The Verdict

It is clear that Ipswich Town certainly have very lofty ambitions under the guidance of their CEO Mark Ashton and the pressure will now be on Cook and his squad to deliver on set targets.

Things haven’t got off to the best of starts for the club, but their recent 6-0 hammering of Doncaster Rovers will have done their collective confidence no harm at all.

The aim now will be to go on a winning run and start making real in roads towards getting up and amongst the top six places in League One.

A game against an inconsistent Accrington Stanley side tomorrow presents another promising chance to get another three points on the board.