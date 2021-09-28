Ipswich Town man makes transfer admission involving Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town defender Matt Penney has admitted to TWTD that he saw his move to the club from Sheffield Wednesday as a massive opportunity.

The 23-year-old left back linked up with the Portman Road side this summer following Wednesday’s relegation from the Sky Bet Championship and was one of a plethora of new arrivals at the League One outfit.

Penney has found himself in and out of the team so far under Paul Cook and will now be looking to solidify his status as a regular starter moving forwards in East Anglia.

Speaking about his decision to leave Wednesday for a new challenge, Penney was quick to state the following:

“I saw it as a massive move for me. I’d been at Sheffield Wednesday for a long while and I’d been out on loan a couple of times. In my last season there I was in and out of the side.

“I was looking for a move to a club where I would settle down and, hopefully, play week in, week out.

“I had spoken to a few managers and some different clubs but when I came down here and spoke to Paul Cook it kind of all made sense.”

Penney has played a part in seven games across all competitions so far and will be hoping that he can find some consistency for his new side.

The defender previously made just 32 senior appearances for Wednesday after starting out in their academy.

The Verdict

Penney is a great option for Ipswich to utilise at left back and it would be fair to say that he is one of the best in the division for that role.

His battle with Hayden Coulson for a starting spot under Cook will certainly be intriguing and it will be hard to call which player will become first choice moving forwards.

They both offer s similar amount of both attacking and defensive talent and for that reason they may have to settle for getting rotated regularly.

Penney will certainly be determined to prove that he has what it takes to nail down a spot on the team sheet every week.