Ipswich Town man makes transfer admission involving Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town left back Hayden Coulson has admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that he knew the club was where he needed to move to this summer.

The 23-year-old has joined the ambitious Tractor Boys on a season long loan from Boro and will now be seeking to nail down a spot in the starting line up moving forwards at Portman Road.

Having featured against both AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons in recent weeks, Coulson will now be hoping to see his side pick up their first Sky Bet League One win of the campaign this weekend as they play host to Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking about how his move south came about, Coulson was quick to state the following:

“I initially knew Ipswich were interested from word on the grapevine. I’d been speaking to Sam Morsy, who’s obviously here now, and my agent had heard about it too.

“Eventually I spoke to the gaffer here, we had a good few chats, and I just knew this is where I wanted to come.”

Things haven’t really clicked for Town so far this season despite bringing in a host of fresh faces in what was an almost unique summer transfer window at Portman Road.

However with the side having yet to have tasted victory in the league, the pressure is now slowly starting to mount on Paul Cook and his players.

The Verdict

Coulson had been in and out of the side at Middlesbrough and has now come to a club where he has the chance to play regularly under Cook and his staff.

Things are never easy when a club signs so many new players and it will take time for things to gel and develop at Portman Road.

The expectations that have been placed on the players are higher than ever and they will know that anything less than promotion will be viewed as a failure.

Players such as Coulson are Championship quality and it is therefore important that they show why this club should be playing in a higher league next season.