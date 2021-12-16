Ipswich Town man makes transfer admission

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that he doesn’t have a say over whether Brighton & Hove Albion will recall him or not.

The 26-year-old originally arrived at Portman Road on a season long loan from the Seagulls and has since gone on to establish himself as the firm number one for the Tractor Boys ahead of the likes of Vaclav Hladky and Tomas Holy.

However it has recently been suggested that Brighton are set to recall the shot stopper in January in order to sell him on to a Sky Bet Championship club, in what would be a major blow for Ipswich moving forwards.

Asked recently about what his future may hold, Walton was quick to admit that he is slightly in the dark at present:

“I think that sort of thing is left to the clubs’ hierarchies.

“I don’t really have a say on that and don’t really know my situation. All I know is I’m playing for Ipswich Town and I’m really enjoying my football here.”

Walton has played a total of 15 games across all competitions for the Tractor Boys and is clearly enjoying his time at Portman Road despite the sacking of Paul Cook.

The keeper has also previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Southend United, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Bury in the past.

The Verdict

If Brighton want to sell their player, there is very little that Ipswich can do to stop them recalling him at the turn of the new year.

Walton has been a good performer overall for the club and it would be a blow if they were to lose him at such a crucial point of the campaign.

It is however clear that he has little in the way of a future with his parent club and if there is an opportunity for him to move to a higher league, he will almost certainly take it.

Ipswich can however take solace from the fact that they still have the likes of Hladky and Holy on their books, who can step in when required.