Ipswich Town forward Macauley Bonne has admitted that he has not been frustrated by his recent goal drought in League One.

Bonne initially made a barnstorming start to his loan spell at Portman Road as he set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

The forward managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions in 15 league appearances for Ipswich as he demonstrated that he is capable of delivering the goods at this level.

However, since scoring in Ipswich’s 4-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in November, Bonne has experienced a dip in form as he has failed to add to his tally despite featuring on nine occasions for the club.

With Ipswich set to face the Chairboys again on December 29th, the forward will be determined to get back amongst the goals at Portman Road.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Bonne has revealed that he hasn’t been frustrated by his failure to find the back of the net in recent weeks and is now determined to kick-on in the second-half of the season.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Bonne said: “I am not frustrated at all because I’m a striker, I’ve been through it many times in my career already and I’ll go through it again I’m sure.

“I’m on 11 goals before Christmas and, before I came here, I told myself to go and get somewhere between five and 10 by this point and then think about it afterwards.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing and I’m really looking forward to cracking on and scoring more goals for the club.”

1 of 20 Accrington Stanley? Yes No

The Verdict

When you consider that Bonne has already demonstrated this season that he is capable of thriving at this level, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he manages to step up to the mark for Ipswich in their upcoming fixtures.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.02 in the third-tier, the forward will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for the Tractor Boys in the New Year.

By forging a fruitful partnership with fellow striker James Norwood, who has scored in each of his last two league appearances for the club, Bonne could potentially help Ipswich launch a push for a top-six finish.

Although the Tractor Boys are currently 10 points adrift of the play-off places, they could close this particular gap by picking up victories on a regular basis in the coming months.