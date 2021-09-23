Ipswich Town man makes frank admission about his future ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien has admitted that he is looking to stay at the club for a long time after being given the opportunity to prove himself this season by manager Paul Cook.

Whilst Cook opted to part ways with a plethora of players earlier this year, he decided to extend Donacien’s stay at Portman Road for another 12 months.

The right-back has made seven appearances for Ipswich in all competitions this season and helped his side secure their first league victory last weekend in their clash with Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.

The Tractor Boys will be looking to back up this particular display on Saturday when they face Sheffield Wednesday.

After falling out of favour with former Ipswich boss Paul Lambert, Donacien was loaned out to Fleetwood Town last season.

During his spell with the Cod Army, the 27-year-old managed to produce some encouraging displays at this level as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.65 in League One.

With his current contract set to expire next year, Donacien has revealed that he wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times ahead of this weekend’s showdown with the Owls, the right-back said: “Hopefully I’ll be here a long time.

“I like it here.

“I spoke to the gaffer about playing in a number of positions and how useful that could be.

“I think there’s competition all over the pitch.

“Whether it’s me and Kane (Vincent-Young), at left-back (Matt) Penney and Hayden (Coulson), at centre-back when Toto (Nsiala) comes back.

“There’s competition everywhere, which is very good, it’s healthy for the boys.

“We have obviously signed a lot of players but everyone who has come here has been welcomed, they’re all good guys and it’s all fitting together.

“It’s football and everything seems to work out if you work hard and try your hardest.”

The Verdict

Whilst Donacien will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis this season if he is to earn a new deal, it is abundantly clear that he wants to help Ipswich succeed in League One.

The Tractor Boys will be desperate to use the momentum gained from their victory over Lincoln to push on in the coming months.

One of Ipswich’s stand-out performers in this aforementioned fixture, Donacien managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.31 as he made five tackles and three interceptions.

If the right-back is able to replicate this display against Wednesday, he could play a key role for his side who will be looking to seal all three points at Portman Road this weekend.