Ipswich Town man makes admission after heavy Bolton Wanderers defeat

Ipswich Town winger Sone Aluko has admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that the team’s weaknesses were greatly highlighted in yesterday’s 5-2 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

The Tractor Boys once again fell very far short of the big expectations that have been placed on them this season yesterday at Portman Road as Bolton ran riot in East Anglia, netting five as Town once again looked out of their depth after a summer of mass change.

It was a result which now means that the club have so far failed to have picked up any victories in their opening six league games as they struggle to find a winning combination under the stewardship of Paul Cook.

Now Aluko has admitted that his side’s weaknesses were once again exposed, as he stated the following after the game:

“We got off to a good start and our big weakness is when we score a goal. The next five minutes for us is crucial and we keep getting it wrong. We need to fix it and we will.

“The only way out of it is by continuing to work hard and get better.

“It’s maybe a bit of naivety. We’re making mistakes and they’re getting punished – from every mistake we make they seem to score.

“The level of mistakes we’re making, individually and as a team, have to stop because we’re shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Quiz: 26 questions about Ipswich Town’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 What country is Paul Lambert from? Wales Scotland Northern Ireland England

Aluko has found himself being in and out of the team so far at Portman Road and will now be looking to become a regular starter under Cook after signing for the club this summer.

The Tractor Boys will be looking to break their duck in Sky Bet League One next Saturday when they travel to Sincil Bank to take on Lincoln City.

The Verdict

Aluko is absolutely spot on with his assessment of the situation and if things continue in their current vein for Ipswich, they could be in real trouble.

It is of course going to take time for so many new signings to gel together after making the move to Portman Road but patience is already wearing thin.

A victory is needed against Lincoln next weekend, and that will certainly be another tough ask after the Imps won 5-1 away at Cambridge United.

If things don’t turn around soon, it is a very real possibility that Cook’s job could come under threat.