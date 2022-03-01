Ipswich Town man comments on teammate’s recent struggles

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has backed striker Joe Pigott to rediscover his goalscoring form for the club sooner rather than later.

Pigott joined Ipswich from AFC Wimbledon back in the summer transfer window, after scoring 20 goals in 45 league games for the Dons last season.

The current campaign has been far less prolific though, with Pigott finding the net just three times in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, with the last of his goals coming in October.

Now though, it seems Walton believes the striker can bounce back from that, and feels he can take heart from the recent resurgence of other Ipswich players such as Luke Woolfenden since the appointment of Kieran McKenna in December.

Speaking about Pigott’s recent struggles, the Ipswich stopper told the East Anglian Daily Times: “It’s been difficult, it has for a few players.

“Luke Woolfenden was the same – he didn’t play as much as he would have liked, and everyone knows his ability. Joe’s the same. He puts in a great shift for the team and helps us massively.

“Hopefully the goals come for him. When you work as hard as these players do, you will get the rewards over time.”

Pigott signed a three-year deal with Ipswich back in the summer transfer window, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

You do feel that Walton may be right with his assessment of Pigott here.

There is no doubt that he is capable of scoring goals at League One level, as he demonstrated with that prolific campaign for AFC Wimbledon last season.

As a result, the striker should still be confident he can turn things around eventually, and as Walton mentions, he has plenty of examples to look to in this Ipswich side as proof that form is temporary and class is permanent.

Indeed, if he is still contributing to the side in other ways, then Pigott should at least be positive about the fact he is helping his team, and that ought to stop him from letting his head drop too much over this.