Ipswich Town man attracting interest from Burton Albion and Kilmarnock

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba is attracting interest from Burton Albion and Kilmarnock, according to a report from TWTD.

The 22-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Salford City and could be allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis again this summer.

It is understood that an exit may be sanctioned by Ipswich after they complete a move for Richard Keogh.

Keogh underwent a medical at Portman Road yesterday and discussed personal terms with the Blues after the League One outfit reached an agreement with Blackpool over a fee.

As per a recent report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ndaba is also believed to be on Fleetwood Town’s transfer radar.

Since making his debut for Ipswich in a League Cup clash with Bristol Rovers in 2020, the defender has only featured on four further occasions for the club in all competitions.

Making reference to Ndaba following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Colchester United last night, Blues manager Kieran McKenna has admitted that there is a possibility that the centre-back could leave the club on loan in the current transfer window.

Speaking to TWTD, McKenna said: “That’s something that we’ve spoken about between ourselves and Corrie.

“And when anything’s announced by the club and there’s anything in place, then we’ll announce that, but that’s a possibility.”

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Ipswich Town facts?

1 of 25 Ipswich signed Conor Chaplin from Plymouth Argyle Real Fake

The Verdict

If Ipswich do finalise a deal for Keogh, Ndaba is expected to fall further down the pecking order and thus sanctioning a temporary exit for him could turn out to be a wise move.

Whereas the defender will be unable to make any strides in terms of his development if he is forced to watch on from the sidelines at Portman Road, a move to Fleetwood, Burton or Kilmarnock could present him with the opportunity to feature at senior level.

Before letting Ndaba go out on loan, Ipswich will need to receive some assurances regarding game-time from one of the aforementioned teams who are believed to be interested in him.

If Ndaba goes on to play week-in, week-out, he could improve considerably as a player before returning to Ipswich next year.