Ipswich Town make transfer decision surrounding 31-year old

Ipswich Town are reportedly open to selling goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Record, the Tractor Boys are open to the 31-year old departing in the upcoming transfer window.

Hladky only arrived from Salford City last year but has not been playing as of late so is looking for more regular game time.

Scottish side Aberdeen are said to be monitoring his situation with a view to a permanent move this summer.

The Czech Republic-born player is keen to work with Jim Goodwin once again, having played under him at St Mirren in Scotland previously.

Goodwin also admitted earlier this week that the Dons will be looking to make permanent signings this summer and have the scope to bring Hladky to the club.

Ipswich will be looking to recoup the six-figures they spent to bring the player to Portman Road last summer.

Hladky could be just one of several new players that Aberdeen look to bring in this transfer window.

The ‘keeper has only featured 12 times for Ipswich in League One this season with the team firmly mid-table in the third tier.

Up next for Kieran McKenna’s side is the visit of Charlton Athletic this afternoon.

The Verdict

This move makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.

Hladky hasn’t settled into the Ipswich side, with McKenna opting for other options between the sticks.

His last appearance for the club came in late December in a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Having the chance to work under Goodwin and to play more consistently means Hladky will likely be keen to move back to Scottish football, if Aberdeen can negotiate an offer Ipswich are willing to listen to.