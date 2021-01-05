Ipswich Town make transfer call amidst recent interest

Ipswich Town have decided to make defender Janoi Donacien available for loan this window, with the East Anglian Daily Times reporting that both Colchester United and Acrrington Stanley are interested in signing the 27-year-old.

A right back by trade, Donacien has found his game time limited to just three cup appearances under Paul Lambert this term due to the presence of Luke Chambers at full back, whilst Kane Vincent-Young is also set to return to action in a few weeks.

The versatile defender originally signed for the Tractor Boys back in 2018 before being loaned straight back to Stanley almost immediately.

Donacien has made 33 appearances in all for the Portman Road outfit and has just six months remaining on his current deal with the League One club.

He is also said to have been made available for loan by Lambert last January, with the player failing to secure a move on that occasion despite interest from various clubs in the third and fourth divisions.

The Verdict

This would be a good move for the defender at a time in his career in which he should be in his prime at the age of 27.

Colchester United and Accrington Stanley both play great football and would welcome him with open arms, whilst the Tractor Boys would seemingly be open to letting him go after making him available for loan once again.

With his contract running down towards it’s expiry in the summer, it is fair to assume that his deal won’t be renewed by Ipswich who appear ready to get shot of a player that they paid £750,000 for back in 2018.

It would be the best thing for all parties concerned if Donacien was to leave the club for pastures new.