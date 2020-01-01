Ipswich Town make significant Paul Lambert decision

Ipswich Town have confirmed that manager Paul Lambert has signed a new four-year contract extension at the club.

The 50-year-old had 18 months remaining on his existing contract, but he has now committed his long-term future to the club by signing fresh terms, extending his stay at Portman Road until the summer of 2025.

Lambert took charge of Ipswich in October 2018, replacing Paul Hurst, but he was unable to save the Tractor Boys from relegation from the Championship last season.

Ipswich have made an encouraging start to the current season in League One, though – although a dip in form over the past few weeks has seen the team fall out of the automatic promotion places.

Town are currently without a win in their last seven league matches and have lost three of their last four, going into today’s clash with leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this Ipswich Town quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 18 What is the official capacity of Portman Road? 27,911 28,012 30,311 32,456

The Verdict

Not all Ipswich fans think Lambert is the right man to take the club forward, but I personally think him signing a new long-term contract is a good thing for the club.

At the end of the day, he’s a good manager, he’s got plenty of experience and he knows exactly what it takes to achieve success in this division.

The fact that the club were so keen to get him tied down to a new contract even though he still had 18 months remaining on his existing deal is a real commitment and shows that they believe is the right man to take the club forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.