Ipswich Town make significant off-field club announcement

Marcus Evans has confirmed that he has sold his majority stake in Ipswich Town to US company called Gamechanger 20 Ltd.

It had been reported back in March that the Tractor Boys were set to be bought out, with Paul Cook coming in as new manager. Whilst the latter happened, there had seemingly been no progress made on a potential change in ownership.

However, it’s all sorted now, with the club announcing on their official site that the deal has been signed off by the EFL.

In a lengthy statement, Evans explained what he was looking for from the new owners, and he claims this group ticks all the boxes, as he also stated that they have ‘deep pockets’ as fans look for progress in the coming years.

Evans also outlined how the deal has been agreed, with Gamechanger 20 Ltd a new company set up specifically to buy the club, and it ultimately comes from a US investment fund called ORG, with Ed Schwartz the representative that will be looking after the club.

Additional funding will come from the Three Lions fund, which is managed by Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, who had been named as part of a potential consortium keen on Ipswich when news broke last month.

They are inheriting a club that are currently 8th in League One, just three points away from the play-off places heading into the run-in.

The verdict

It may seem slightly messy to some fans with the new companies set up and the different people involved in this, but the main things is that Ipswich have finally been taken over.

Evans’ statement shows what he was looking for from a new owner, and the fact he thinks this new group can do what he wants means the support should be very hopeful about what the future holds. And, Evans deserves huge credit for helping this go through.

This is an exciting time to be a fan, and it will be very interesting to see what they can do to the club moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.