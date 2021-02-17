Ipswich Town make significant decision with regards to senior duo

Ipswich Town have exiled both Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan from their first-team squad, with the pair both now training with the club’s Under 23s, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has revealed.

Neither player has played for Ipswich since their 1-0 defeat at home to Sunderland on the 26th January, where Jackson was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Bailey Wright just ten minutes into the game.

According to this latest report, both players have since been moved to train with the club’s Under 23s side, after what is thought to have been a number of disagreements behind the scenes.

Nolan is said to have expressed his frustration at missing out on a place in the matchday squad for the club’s match with Crewe after the Sunderland game, and apparently missed out on a deadline loan to Rotherham, a deal which is thought to have interested the midfielder.

Jackson was also the subject of interest from Huddersfield on the final day of the window, although no move materialised for either player.

As a result, the future of both players now appears to be up in the air as they train away from the senior side.

How well do you remember Ipswich Town's season so far?

1 of 20 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? James Norwood Teddy Bishop Gwion Edwards Kayden Jackson

While Nolan’s contract with Ipswich expires at the end of next season, Jackson’s deal concludes at the end of the current campaign, although the club do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Since joining Ipswich in the summer of 2018, Jackson has scored 16 goals in 86 appearances in all competitions for the club, while Nolan has 10 goals in 70 appearances for the Tractor Boys, having joined at the same time.

The Verdict

This is not a good look for Ipswich at this moment in time.

With things not exactly going to plan on the pitch at the minute, you do feel as though the club could have done without any off-field controversies if possible.

That however, appears as though it will not be the case due to this, and it probably does not help that these are two regular senior players that Paul Lambert’s side are missing.

There have of course been cases in the past where players have come back from an exile such as this to make an impact for their side, but given the interest there was in the duo during the recent transfer window, you do wonder whether that will actually be the case here.