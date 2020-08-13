Ipswich Town make move to solve defensive dilemma

Ipswich Town have made an offer to Stephen Ward, with the Tractor Boys looking to bring in a left-back this summer at the earliest of opportunities.

Paul Lambert is preparing his side for a second season in League One after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign and he’s got the task of reshaping his squad ahead of another assault on promotion.

The left-back area is an issue, with Luke Garbutt only at Portman Road on loan last season and a League One rival in Sunderland looking to get a deal done for the now-free agent.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich have been taking a look at Ward in training and have tabled the experienced left-back an offer to sign up with them on a permanent basis.

Negotiations between the parties are ongoing, but Lambert has been impressed by what he’s seen from the 34-year-old and wants to link up permanently.

Ward made a name for himself in the English game with Wolves and since leaving Molineux, he’s played a big part for Burnley under Sean Dyche.

Last year, the left-back was with Stoke City in the Championship, with 17 appearances coming across all competitions before the Irishman’s release.

The Verdict

Ward is a very good professional and he’d be a sound signing for Ipswich in League One.

It’s hard to compare him to Garbutt, but with the salary cap now on the table for League One clubs to contend with, it might be better getting someone like Ward on board.

His professionalism and experience will aid Lambert in League One, with the qualities the Irishman has more than enough to be a success in the third-tier.

