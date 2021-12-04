Ipswich Town make major personnel decision after Barrow FA Cup stalemate

Ipswich Town have sacked manager Paul Cook, the League One club have announced.

Cook to charge of Ipswich back in March, putting pen to paper on a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.

After a ninth place finish in the third-tier last season, a hectic summer transfer window saw no fewer than 19 new senior players added to the Tractor Boys’ squad, with plenty more being moved on to pastures new.

However, that has failed to spark a serious push for automatic promotion this season, with Ipswich currently 11th in the League One table, with 27 points from 20 league games since the start of the campaign.

That was followed up with a goalless draw with League Two struggles Barrow in the second round of the FA Cup this afternoon, which has proved to be the final straw for Cook at Portman Road.

In a statement issued on Saturday in the aftermath of that game, Ipswich CEO Mark Austin confirmed that Cook had been relieved of his duties, due to the belief that a change is needed for the long-term good of the club.

Austin also revealed that no one replacement has been lined up to take over immediately, with an “extensive search” for a new manager set to come, with further information to be released by Austin on Monday.

Ipswich are next in action on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

This feels like a really surprising move for Ipswich Town to have made.

Ipswich backed Cook massively in the summer with a major summer overhaul of their squad, so it seems strange to move him on quite so soon after such an extensive alteration.

That is something you feel means Cook may have needed more time to gel his squad together, and given he does have form for sparking an improvement during the latter months of a season, so you have to question why he has not been given the chance to do that here.

Indeed, with no replacement lined up, you get the feeling Ipswich may be treading water for some time until a new appointment is made, meaning, they may be in danger of having to write of this season already.