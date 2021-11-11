Ipswich Town make key decision regarding 31-year-old’s future

Ipswich Town forward James Norwood has been made available for transfer in January, as per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 31-year-old has been training with the club’s U23s in recent weeks and has not been involved in a matchday squad since early October.

The striker has also been absent from cup games against Oldham and Colchester United.

The report states that his off-field behaviour has caught the unwanted attention of the Ipswich hierarchy, who believe it is now time for the former Tranmere Rovers man to move on.

Impressing Paul Cook in the early stages of pre-season, Norwood was not part of the near 20 players who headed for the exit door in the summer.

However, it appears his career with The Tractor Boys is coming to a swift end.

The verdict

Given his evident ability and experience in different tiers of English football, Norwood could be a real coup for a club looking to add attacking reinforcements in January.

He is a physical presence in attacking positions but is also a clever player when in possession and has also proved to know where the back of the net is during his career thus far.

Even without the off-field issues, Norwood would have struggled to see much game time in an Ipswich shirt this season, with the form of Macauley Bonne even keeping Joe Pigott out of the side.

The availability of Norwood will certainly attract several clubs in January, and it will be no surprise to see him still in England’s third-tier.