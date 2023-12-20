Highlights Ipswich Town are considering making a move for Jay Stansfield, a talented young forward currently on loan at Birmingham City from Fulham.

Stansfield has been in impressive form, scoring five goals in 19 Championship games this season.

Ipswich Town are performing well in the Championship and have significant funds available to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Ipswich Town have made an enquiry about Fulham and current Birmingham City loanee Jay Stansfield ahead of the January transfer window, according to East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys are expected to be a side that is looking to make some fresh additions in the January window after remaining calm throughout the summer one.

Ipswich sealed promotion back to the Championship, and many thought they would be busy with incomings and outgoings. However, that wasn’t the case, as Kieran McKenna decided to keep with most of the players that got them there in the first place.

That is a decision that has paid off for the club, as they look to seal a second promotion in two seasons.

The club is already gifted with several attacking options, but it seems McKenna is keen to add to that and has eyes on Stansfield.

Ipswich Town enquire about Jay Stansfield

The forward has come through the academy at Fulham, playing several games for their under-18s and under-21s.

His sensational form earned him a chance with the club’s first team, but his breakthrough came when he joined Exeter City last season on loan.

Stansfield grabbed nine goals in 36 League One appearances, making him hot property when it came to the summer transfer window.

Birmingham won the battle and secured his signature for the 2023/24 campaign, and so far, he has five goals and one assist to his name in 19 Championship games.

One of Stansfield’s goals in fact came against Ipswich in November, and now according to this report, the Tractor Boys have made an enquiry about the player.

The East Anglian Daily Times states that the 21-year-old ticks all of McKenna’s boxes, as he’s young, hungry, athletic, and technical.

However, Stansfield is contracted to Fulham until the summer of 2027, so it is believed that it could take a decent fee for the London club to part ways with the young player.

But this interest comes, after it was reported by Alan Nixon, that the Ipswich board are set to give McKenna significant funds for the upcoming January transfer window.

It states that the Tractor Boys are going to back their manager with good cash so he can go into the market and sign a striker.

This update from Nixon states, that the club have given the Northern Irishman up to £3 million to spend on a forward, with around £15,000-a-week available in wages as well.

The East Anglian Daily Times states that Ipswich could push beyond that money and still meet financial fair play rules. It also adds that Stansfield is one of a number of options under consideration by the club.

Ipswich Town league position

As mentioned, Ipswich are performing really well this season, as they’ve taken to life back in the second tier very well.

After 22 games, the Tractor Boys find themselves in a great position to seal promotion to the Premier League.

McKenna’s side have won 16 of those league games, with them so far only losing two games, and they have come against Leeds United and West Brom most recently.

Ipswich played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with rivals Norwich City most recently, but are still in a great position, as they have a 10-point lead over third-place Leeds.

McKenna's side are next in action on Saturday as they travel to Yorkshire to face Leeds in what is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Ipswich Town must do all they can to sign Jay Stansfield

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Ipswich are looking into a deal for Stansfield, as he is a player who has impressed many in the last 18 months.

McKenna is seemingly looking for a player that can buy instead of bringing in a loanee, so with the news emerging about the £3 million kitty, it seems they have Stansfield as an option.

Obviously, it is unclear how interested the club is, but he is definitely a player that is for the now and the future. So, he fits perfectly into what Ipswich are looking for; it is just whether Fulham would consider selling at any point.

The concern for Ipswich would be that Fulham may want to wait until the summer and then decide what they want to do with the player.